Steel imports on pace to up be 44% this year

The United States imported 3.23 million tons of steel in September, a 16.7% increase as compared to August, according to preliminary U.S. Census Bureau data.

September imports included 2.46 million tons of finished steel products that would require no further processing in the United States, such as at service centers or the steel companies at the Port of Indiana Burns Harbor. That's a 17.1% increase as compared to August.

Finished steel imports grabbed an estimated 25% of the market share in the United States in September and have taken about 21% of the U.S. market share thus far this year, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

During the first nine months of the year, the United States imported 23.8 million tons of steel, a 34.9% increase over the same period in 2020. Imports of finished steel products are up 34.9% year over year to 16.84 million tons, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.