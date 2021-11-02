 Skip to main content
Steel imports on pace to up be 44% this year
alert urgent

Workers unload wrapped steel coils off a ship at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor in 2015.

 Jonathan Miano, File, The Times

The United States imported 3.23 million tons of steel in September, a 16.7% increase as compared to August, according to preliminary U.S. Census Bureau data.

September imports included 2.46 million tons of finished steel products that would require no further processing in the United States, such as at service centers or the steel companies at the Port of Indiana Burns Harbor. That's a 17.1% increase as compared to August.

Finished steel imports grabbed an estimated 25% of the market share in the United States in September and have taken about 21% of the U.S. market share thus far this year, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

During the first nine months of the year, the United States imported 23.8 million tons of steel, a 34.9% increase over the same period in 2020. Imports of finished steel products are up 34.9% year over year to 16.84 million tons, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. 

In September, imports of line pipe are up 111%, oil country goods 104%, reinforcing bars 70%, cut lengths plates 44%, wire rods 33%, tin plate 27%, plates in coils 22%, standard pipe 18%, cold rolled sheets 17% and hot-rolled sheets 16%. Thus far this year, imports of hot-rolled sheets are up 106%, plates in coils 81%, wire rods 56%, sheets and strip all other metallic coatings 53%, cut length plates 52%, oil country goods 37%, heavy structural shapes 29%, cold-rolled sheets 28%, hot-rolled bars 26%, wire drawn 24%, sheets and strip hot dipped galvanized 20%, tin plate 17% and reinforcing bars 13%.

In September, imports rose 80% to 299,000 tons from South Korea, 65% to 118,000 tons from Turkey, 10% to 88,000 tons from Germany and 6% to 82,000 tons from Japan. Imports fell 11% to 94,000 tons from Taiwan, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

For the first nine months of the year, imports rose 38% to 2.09 million tons from South Korea, 27% to 749,000 tons from Japan, 58% to 675,000 tons from Turkey, 24% to 648,000 tons from Germany and 37% to 633,000 tons from Taiwan.

Thus far this year, the United States is on pace to import 31.7 million tons of steel, a 44.2% increase over 2020. That includes an estimated 22.2 million tons of finished steel products, which is up 37.8% as compared to last year.  

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

