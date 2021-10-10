Steel imports permit applications rise 8.8% in September

The United States received import permit applications for 2.86 million tons of steel in September, an 8.8% increase as compared to 2.63 million tons in August, according to preliminary U.S. Census Bureau data.
September import permit applications included 2.14 million tons of finished steel products that would require no further processing in the United States, a 1.7% increase as compared to July.
Finished steel imports grabbed an estimated 22% of the market share in the United States in September and have taken about 20% of the U.S. market share thus far this year, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
During the first nine months of the year, the United States imported 23.43 million tons of steel, a 32.8% increase over the same period in 2020. Imports of finished steel products are up 32.3% year over year to 16.35 million tons, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
In September, imports of line pipe are up 107%, oil country goods 94%, reinforcing bars 73%, tin-free steel 59%, cut length plates 34%, wire rods 21% and standard pipe 17%. Thus far this year, imports of hot-rolled sheets have risen 93%, plates in coils 72%, light shapes bars 65%, wire rods 54%, sheets and strip all other metallic coatings 54%, cut lengths plates 51%, oil country goods 36%, heavy structural shapes 29%, hot-rolled bars 25%, wire drawn 24%, cold-rolled sheets 24%, sheets and strip hot-dipped galvanized 20%, reinforcing bars 14% and tin plate 12%.
In September, imports rose 67% to 277,000 tons from South Korea, 57% to 113,000 tons from Turkey, 50% to 109,000 tons from Vietnam and 20% to 96,000 tons from Germany. Imports fell 7% to 97,000 tons from Taiwan, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
For the first nine months of the year, imports rose 37% to 2.07 million tons from South Korea, 26% to 761,000 tons from Japan, and 57% to 60,000 tons from Turkey.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Ramen District, Chick-fil-A, Good News Vintage, Tacos & Burritos Rancho Grande and Starbucks opening; The Room closed
Open
Coming soon
Closed
Open
On the move
Open
Reopen
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Edible Arrangements, Vaccaro's Delicatessen, Basecamp Fitness and Hot Pans Comfort Food coming soon
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Edible Arrangements, Vaccaro's Delicatessen, Basecamp Fitness and Hot Pans Comfort Food coming soon