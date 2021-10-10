Steel imports permit applications rise 8.8% in September

The United States received import permit applications for 2.86 million tons of steel in September, an 8.8% increase as compared to 2.63 million tons in August, according to preliminary U.S. Census Bureau data.

September import permit applications included 2.14 million tons of finished steel products that would require no further processing in the United States, a 1.7% increase as compared to July.

Finished steel imports grabbed an estimated 22% of the market share in the United States in September and have taken about 20% of the U.S. market share thus far this year, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

During the first nine months of the year, the United States imported 23.43 million tons of steel, a 32.8% increase over the same period in 2020. Imports of finished steel products are up 32.3% year over year to 16.35 million tons, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.