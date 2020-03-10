Steel imports plummet 47.5% in February

Steel imports into the United States continue to decline after falling last year to the lowest level in the United States since 2010.

Import permit applications plunged 47.5% in February to 1.82 million tons, according to the U.S. Commerce Department's most recent Steel Import Monitoring and Analysis data. That was also down 41.8% as compared to the preliminary January imports of 3.13 million tons of steel.

Import permit tonnage for finished steel products that would require no further processing in the United States, such as by workers at the more than 20 service centers and steel companies at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor, fell 16.8% in February to 1.35 million tons, down from 1.63 million tons in January, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel imports captured 16% of the U.S. market share in February and have taken 16% of the U.S. market share so far this year.

For the first two months of 2020, the United States has imported 4.95 million tons of steel, down 16.1% as compared to 2019, the American Iron and Steel Institute reported. Finished steel permits have plummeted by 28.7% to 2.99 million tons.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}