Steel imports plummet 47.5% in February

Steel imports into the United States continue to decline after falling last year to the lowest level in the United States since 2010.
Import permit applications plunged 47.5% in February to 1.82 million tons, according to the U.S. Commerce Department's most recent Steel Import Monitoring and Analysis data. That was also down 41.8% as compared to the preliminary January imports of 3.13 million tons of steel.
Import permit tonnage for finished steel products that would require no further processing in the United States, such as by workers at the more than 20 service centers and steel companies at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor, fell 16.8% in February to 1.35 million tons, down from 1.63 million tons in January, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
Steel imports captured 16% of the U.S. market share in February and have taken 16% of the U.S. market share so far this year.
For the first two months of 2020, the United States has imported 4.95 million tons of steel, down 16.1% as compared to 2019, the American Iron and Steel Institute reported. Finished steel permits have plummeted by 28.7% to 2.99 million tons.
The largest offshore suppliers so far this year are South Korea, Japan and Turkey. Imports through the end of February have fallen 39% to 337,000 tons from South Korea and 34% to 151,000 tons from Japan, and risen 39% to 139,000 tons from Turkey.
In February, the United States imported 155,000 tons of steel from South Korea, 89,000 tons from Turkey, 75,000 tons from Japan, 51,000 tons from Germany and 43,000 tons from Taiwan, according to the AISI.
The largest increases in February were a 45% jump in heavy structural shapes and a 20% increase in tin plate. So far this year, imports of tin free steel have risen 69% and imports of mechanical tubing have risen by 11%.
Imports hit the lowest level by market share in the United States since 2003 last year, largely as a result of the Section 232 tariffs that were imposed in 2018. But the Northwest Indiana steel mills and the rest of the U.S. steel industry have nonetheless continued to struggle with low prices, destocking by service centers, volatile raw materials costs, sagging automotive sales, record imports of appliances and other factors. U.S. Steel and ArcelorMittal both idled blast furnaces in Northwest Indiana. U.S. Steel took the entire East Chicago Tin mill offline as it consolidates its tin operations.