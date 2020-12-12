 Skip to main content
Steel imports plunge more than 17% in November
Steel coils sit on wagons when leaving the Thyssenkrupp steel factory in Duisburg, Germany in 2018. Steel imports have fallen 22% this year.

Steel import permit applications plunged 17.2% to 1.4 million tons in November, down from 1.69 million in October, according to the U.S. Commerce Department’s most recent Steel Import Monitoring and Analysis data.

Permit applications for imports of finished steel products rose 1.4% to 1.26 million tons in November, up from 1.25 million tons in October, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

In November, imports of tin plate rose 86%, sheets and strip electrolytic galvanized 83%, plates in coils 49%, reinforcing bars 34%, standard pipe 23%, sheets and strip all other metallic coatings 21% and light shapes bars 21%. Thus far this year, light shapes bars are up 24% year-to-date and tin free steel 21%.

For the first 11 months of the year, overall steel imports have fallen 22% to 20.56 million tons, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. Finished steel imports have plunged 24.4% to 14.88 million tons, capturing 18% of the U.S. market share.

Imports also have grabbed 18% of the market share in the United States so far this year. 

In November, the United States imported 146,000 tons of steel from South Korea, 82,000 tons from The Netherlands, 64,000 tons from Germany, 50,000 tons from Turkey, and 39,000 tons China.

Thus far this year, imports to the United States have fallen 25% from South Korea, 41% from Japan, and 32% from Germany.

