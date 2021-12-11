Steel imports rise 42.5% so far this year

The United States received import permit applications for 2.67 million tons of steel in November, a 3.2% increase as compared to the 2.59 permit tons recorded in October, according to preliminary U.S. Census Bureau data.

November import permit applications included 2.3 million tons of finished steel products that would require no further processing in the United States. That's a 2.2% decrease as compared to October.

Finished steel imports grabbed an estimated 25% of the market in the United States in November and have taken about 21% of U.S. market share thus far this year, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

During the first 11 months of the year, the United States imported 29.23 million tons of steel, a 42.5% increase over the same period in 2020. Imports of finished steel products are up 44.2% year over year to 21.34 million tons, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.