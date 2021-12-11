Steel imports rise 42.5% so far this year

The United States received import permit applications for 2.67 million tons of steel in November, a 3.2% increase as compared to the 2.59 permit tons recorded in October, according to preliminary U.S. Census Bureau data.
November import permit applications included 2.3 million tons of finished steel products that would require no further processing in the United States. That's a 2.2% decrease as compared to October.
Finished steel imports grabbed an estimated 25% of the market in the United States in November and have taken about 21% of U.S. market share thus far this year, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
During the first 11 months of the year, the United States imported 29.23 million tons of steel, a 42.5% increase over the same period in 2020. Imports of finished steel products are up 44.2% year over year to 21.34 million tons, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
In November, imports of black plate are up 82%, heavy structural shapes 53%, sheets and strip all other metallic coatings 32%, hot rolled bars 32%, standard pipe 26%, line pipe 26%, sheets and strip hot dipped galvanized 21%, tin plate 21%, oil country goods 16% and cold rolled sheets 14%, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
So far this year, imports of hot rolled sheets are up 126%, plates in coils 102%, sheets and strip all other metallic coatings 66%, wire rods 60%, oil country goods 60%, cut lengths plates 59%, cold rolled sheets 38%, hot rolled bars 31%, heavy structural shapes 30%, sheets and strip hot dipped galvanized 28%, wire drawn 24% and reinforcing bars 21%.
In November, imports fell 2% to 220,000 tons from South Korea and 21% to 118,000 tons from Turkey. Imports rose last month 74% to 191,000 tons from Vietnam, 90% to 153,000 tons from Japan, and 76% to 94,000 tons from The Netherlands.
So far this year, imports have risen 42% to 2.53 million tons from South Korea, 162% to 1.43 million tons from Turkey and 38% to 982,000 tons from Japan.