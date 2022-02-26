Steel imports rose by 43% in 2021

The United States imported 31.47 million tons of steel last year, a 43% increase that followed a rollback in tariffs and record-high domestic steel prices.

That included 22.77 million tons of finished steel that would require no further processing in the United States, such as at service centers at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor. The American Iron and Steel Institute reports steel imports captured 21% of the market share last year, including 24% in December.

The United States has been imposing flat tariffs of 25% on most foreign-made steel, but after record steel prices contributed to inflation fears started to roll them back with trading partners like the European Union, the United Kingdom and Japan. Instead, the federal government is imposing a tariff-quota system where the tariffs only kick in if the imports cross a certain threshold deemed to be a threat to the domestic steel industry.

In December, the United States imported 2.25 million tons of steel, down 0.7% from November, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

That included 2.25 million tons of finished steel, a 4% month-over-month decline.

Last year, imports of hot-rolled years rose year-over-year by 89%, plates in coils by 75%, sheets and strip all other metallic coatings by 69%, oil country goods by 67% and wire rods by 62%, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

In December, imports of tin plate were up by 51%, standard pipe by 30%, line pipe by 26%, mechanical tubing by 21% and ingots and billets and slabs by 13%.

Last year, imports from Canada rose 34% to 6.97 million tons, from Mexico by 44% to 4.76 million tons, from Brazil by 8% for 4.365 million tons, from South Korea by 36% to 2.74 million tons and from Russia by 280% to 1.63 million tons.

In November, imports from Canada rose 5% to 559,000, from Mexico by 21% to 553,000, from Brazil by 70% to 253,000 tons and from South Korea by 9% to 242,000 tons. Imports from Vietnam fell 9% to 242,000 tons.

