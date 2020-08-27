Steel imports surge in July but remain down 19.2% this year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Steel imports have fallen by 19.2% so far this year, largely as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that's gutted demand for metal.

After months of decline, the United States imported 2.6 million tons of steel in July, a 92% increase over June, according to preliminary U.S. Census Bureau data. That included 1.3 million tons of finished steel products, an increase by 3.6% as compared to the previous month.

For the first seven months of the year, the United States imported 15 million tons of steel, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. That includes 10 million tons of finished steel products that do not require any further processing in the United States, such as at the service centers at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor, a 26.1% year-over-year decrease.

Imports of finished steel grabbed 20% of the U.S. market share in July and 19% during the first seven months of the year, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. The United States is on pace to import 17.2 million tons of finished steel products, a 18.5% decline as compared to 2019.