Steel imports up 0.2% in May

The United States imported 2.736 million tons of steel in May, up 0.2% versus April.

That included 2.334 million tons of finished steel that would not need to be further processed by American workers, such as those at steel companies at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor. Finished steel imports were up 3.1% from April, according to preliminary U.S. Census Bureau data.

So far this year, total steel imports are up 47.5% as compared to the same period in 2021. Finished steel imports are up 55% through the end of May as compared to the first five months of last year, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Finished steel imports grabbed 25% of the market share in May and 24% so far this year.

In May, imports of key steel products rose by 120%, standard pipe by 46%, mechanical tubing by 23%, hot rolled bars by 20% and hot rolled sheets by 11%, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. So far in 2022, imports of oil country goods grew by 135%, wire rods by 120%, cold rolled sheets by 79%, plates in coils by 74% and hot rolled sheets by 68%.

Last month, the largest suppliers of foreign-made steel were Canada, Mexico, South Korea and Brazil. Imports rose by 3% from Canada, 23% from Mexico, and 70% from Turkey and fell by 7% from South Korea and 47% from Brazil.

Over the last 12 months, imports are up 19% to 6.98 million tons from Canada, up 63% to 5.51 million tons from Mexico, down 6% to 3.48 million tons from Brazil, up 35% to 2.782 million tons from South Korea and up 149% to 1.429 million tons from Russia.

