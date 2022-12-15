Steel imports up 13.5% year-over-year

The United States imported 2.403 million tons of steel in October.

This was up 7.2% versus September, according to preliminary U.S. Census Bureau data.

The total 2.403 million tons of steel included 1.944 million tons of finished steel that would not need to be further processed by American workers, such as those at steel companies at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor.

Finished steel imports were up 5.1% from September, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

So far this year, total steel imports are up 3.7% as compared to the same period in 2021.

Finished steel imports are up 19.1% through the end of October as compared to the first 10 months of last year, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Year-over-year, steel imports are up 13.5% and finished steel imports up 26.8%

Finished steel imports grabbed 23% of the market share in October and 24% so far this year.

In October, imports of heavy structural shapes are up 94%, cut length plates 21%, hot rolled bars 20%, wire rods 20%, and ingots, billets and slabs 18%. Over the past 12 months imports of oil country goods are up 60%, heavy structural shapes 56%, standard pipe 49%, line pipe 49% and wire rods 48%.

Last month, the largest suppliers of foreign-made steel were Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Brazil and Germany.

Steel imports rose by 4% from Canada, by 34% from Mexico, by 7% from Brazil and by 40% from Germany.

Steel imports fell by about 34% from South Korea.

Over the last 12 months, imports are up 2% to 6.89 million tons from Canada, up 33% to 5.64 million tons from Mexico, up 11% to 2.9 million tons from South Korea, down 31% to 2.77 million tons from Brazil and up 32% to 1.26 million tons from Japan.