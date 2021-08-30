Steel imports up 17.4% so far this year

The United States imported 3.01 million tons of steel in July, up 2.8% from June, according to preliminary U.S. Census Bureau data.

That included 2.06 million tons of finished steel products that would require no further processing in the United States, such as at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor, a 0.5% increase as compared to June.

Finished steel imports grabbed 21% of the market share in the United States in June and have taken about 20% of the U.S. market share thus far this year, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

During the first seven months of the year, the United States imported 17.72 million tons of steel, a 17.4% increase over the first seven months of 2020. Imports of finished steel products are up 20.6% year over year to 12.08 million tons, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Annualized steel imports are on pace for 30.4 million tons in 2021, a 38% jump. That includes a 28.4% increase to 20.7 million tons of finished steel products.