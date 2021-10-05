Steel imports up 25.5% year-to-date

The United States imported 2.76 million tons of steel in August, down 10.1% from July, but steel imports remain up by more than 25% year-to-date, according to preliminary U.S. Census Bureau data.

August imports included 2.1 million tons of finished steel products that would require no further processing in the United States a 1% increase as compared to July.

Finished steel imports grabbed 21% of the market share in the United States in August and have taken about 20% of the U.S. market share thus far this year, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

During the first eight months of the year, the United States imported 20.56 million tons of steel, a 25.5% increase over the first eight months of 2020. Imports of finished steel products are up 26.9% year over year to 14.2 million tons, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Annualized steel imports are on pace for 30.8 million tons in 2021, a 40.1% jump. That includes a 32.1% increase to 21.3 million tons of finished steel products.