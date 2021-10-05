Steel imports up 25.5% year-to-date

The United States imported 2.76 million tons of steel in August, down 10.1% from July, but steel imports remain up by more than 25% year-to-date, according to preliminary U.S. Census Bureau data.
August imports included 2.1 million tons of finished steel products that would require no further processing in the United States a 1% increase as compared to July.
Finished steel imports grabbed 21% of the market share in the United States in August and have taken about 20% of the U.S. market share thus far this year, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
During the first eight months of the year, the United States imported 20.56 million tons of steel, a 25.5% increase over the first eight months of 2020. Imports of finished steel products are up 26.9% year over year to 14.2 million tons, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
Annualized steel imports are on pace for 30.8 million tons in 2021, a 40.1% jump. That includes a 32.1% increase to 21.3 million tons of finished steel products.
In August, imports of hot-rolled sheets were up 22%, sheets and strip hot-dipped galvanized 18% and mechanical tubing 14%. Through the end of August, hot rolled sheets were up 94%, plates in coils 67%, sheets and strip all other metallic coatings 50%, wire rods 46%, cut lengths plates 45%, heavy structural shapes 27%, wire drawn 23%, hot-rolled bars 22%, sheets and strip hot-dipped galvanized 19%, cold-rolled sheets 18%, tin plate 14% and oil country goods 14%.
In August, imports fell 45% to 163,000 tons from South Korea and 28% to 73,000 tons from Vietnam. Imports rose 16% to 80,000 tons from Germany and 16% to 77,000 tons from Japan, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
For the first eight months of the year, imports rose 29% to 1.79 million tons from South Korea, 26% to 667,000 tons from Japan, 32% to 557,000 tons from Turkey and 33% to 539,000 tons from Taiwan.