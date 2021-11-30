Steel imports up 38.5% this year

The United States imported 2.7 million tons of steel in October, a 16.7% increase as compared to September, according to preliminary U.S. Census Bureau data.
October imports included 2.32 million tons of finished steel products that would require no further processing in the United States, such as at service centers or the steel companies at the Port of Indiana Burns Harbor. That's a 6% increase as compared to September.
Finished steel imports grabbed an estimated 24% of the market in the United States in October and have taken about 21% of U.S. market share thus far this year, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
During the first 10 months of the year, the United States imported 26.53 million tons of steel, a 38.5% increase over the same period in 2020. Imports of finished steel products are up 39.6% year over year to 19 million tons, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
In October, imports of hot-rolled sheets are up 13% and sheets and strip hot-dipped galvanized up 12%. So far this year, imports of hot rolled sheets are up 123%, plates in coils 95%, wire rods 62%, sheets and strip all other metallic coatings 59%, cut lengths plates 58%, oil country goods 44%, cold rolled sheets 32%, hot rolled bars 26%, wire drawn 23%, sheets and strip hot dipped galvanized 22%, reinforcing bars 18% and tin plate 17%.
In October, imports fell 32% to 203,000 tons from South Korea, 6% to 83,000 tons from Germany and 3% to 80,000 tons from Germany. Imports rose last month 26% to 149,000 tons from Turkey and 41% to 110,000 tons from Vietnam.
Thus far this year, the United States is on pace to import 31.8 million tons of steel, a 44.6% increase over 2020. That includes an estimated 22.8 million tons of finished steel products, which is up 41.4% as compared to last year.