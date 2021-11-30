Steel imports up 38.5% this year

The United States imported 2.7 million tons of steel in October, a 16.7% increase as compared to September, according to preliminary U.S. Census Bureau data.

October imports included 2.32 million tons of finished steel products that would require no further processing in the United States, such as at service centers or the steel companies at the Port of Indiana Burns Harbor. That's a 6% increase as compared to September.

Finished steel imports grabbed an estimated 24% of the market in the United States in October and have taken about 21% of U.S. market share thus far this year, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

During the first 10 months of the year, the United States imported 26.53 million tons of steel, a 38.5% increase over the same period in 2020. Imports of finished steel products are up 39.6% year over year to 19 million tons, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.