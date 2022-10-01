Steel imports up 8.8% so far this year

The United States imported 2.51 million tons of steel in August, down 6.2% versus July, according to preliminary U.S. Census Bureau data.

That included 2.084 million tons of finished steel that would not need to be further processed by American workers, such as those at steel companies at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor. Finished steel imports were down 8.4% from July, according to preliminary U.S. Census Bureau data.

So far this year, total steel imports are up 8.8% as compared to the same period in 2021. Finished steel imports are up 28.7% through the end of August as compared to the first eight months of last year, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Finished steel imports grabbed 23% of the market share in August and 24% so far this year.

In August, imports of heavy structural shapes were up 31%, sheets and strip hot dipped galvanized 29%, tin plate 21%, sheets and strip all other metallic coatings 13% and cold rolled sheets 13%, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Through the end of August, the largest year-over-year increases were in oil country goods by 105%, wire rods by 82%, cold rolled sheets by 59%, plates in coils by 58% and line pipe by 55%.

Last month, the largest suppliers of foreign-made steel were Canada, Mexico, South Korea and Brazil. Imports rose by 8% from Canada, 5% from Mexico and 110% from Vietnam. It fell 37% from South Korea and 30% from Brazil.

Over the last 12 months, imports are up 9% to 7 million tons from Canada, up 50% to 5.77 million tons from Mexico, down 16% to 2.98 million tons from Brazil, up 21% to 2.9 million tons from South Korea and up 160% to 1.296 million tons from Vietnam.