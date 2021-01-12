Steel industry and United Steelworkers union urge new administration to keep tariffs in place

“Unfortunately, the steel industry’s recovery was set back by the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused a significant drop in demand last spring, forcing painful job cuts as steel mills, fabricators and pipe and tube mills either cut back production or shut down entirely," the letter stated. "As customers have restarted production, the steel industry has begun to recover, but we remain very vulnerable to new surges in imports. We stand ready to work with your administration to address the global trade distortions in steel that continue to threaten our industry and its workers."

"The American steel industry serves as the backbone of the U.S. manufacturing sector and is essential to our national and economic security and to our nation’s critical infrastructure. Our industry is also proud to be the cleanest and most energy efficient of the leading steel industries in the world," they wrote. "Driven by global overcapacity in steel, repeated surges in steel imports over the past decade threatened our industry and the jobs it supports. Given the critical role of the industry to our nation’s defense and its critical infrastructure, the U.S. government imposed a comprehensive program of tariffs and quotas on steel imports in 2018 to protect our national security. This allowed the industry to restart idled mills, rehire laid-off workers, and begin investing tens of billions of dollars in new and upgraded plants."