Steel industry and United Steelworkers union urge new administration to keep tariffs in place

The steel industry and United Steelworkers union are urging the incoming Biden administration to maintain the steel tariffs of 25% on most foreign-made steel and quotas that were imposed in 2018 after thousands of steelworker layoffs and mill idlings nationwide.
The American Iron and Steel Institute, Steel Manufacturers Association, United Steelworkers union, Committee on Pipe and Tube Imports and American Institute of Steel Construction sent a letter to President-elect Joe Biden saying the tariffs were still needed at a time when the international market was flooded with overcapacity, most significantly from China's state-run steel industry that accounts for more than half of the global output and is 10 times more than any other country in the world.
"Continuation of the steel tariffs and quotas is essential to ensuring the viability of the domestic steel industry in the face of this massive and growing excess steel capacity," they wrote. "Removing or weakening of these measures before major steel producing countries eliminate their overcapacity — and the subsidies and other trade-distorting policies that have fueled the steel crisis — will only invite a new surge in imports with devastating effects to domestic steel producers and their workers."
Steel overcapacity was projected to grow to 700 million tons last year, or about eight times as much steel as the United States produced in 2020. China, Vietnam and Turkey continue to ramp up production even while market demand falls worldwide, while Korea, Russia, Ukraine, Indonesia and other countries continue to export much of the steel they make instead of selling it to domestic customers.
“Unfortunately, the steel industry’s recovery was set back by the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused a significant drop in demand last spring, forcing painful job cuts as steel mills, fabricators and pipe and tube mills either cut back production or shut down entirely," the letter stated. "As customers have restarted production, the steel industry has begun to recover, but we remain very vulnerable to new surges in imports. We stand ready to work with your administration to address the global trade distortions in steel that continue to threaten our industry and its workers."
The groups argued that jobs and the environment were at stake.
"The American steel industry serves as the backbone of the U.S. manufacturing sector and is essential to our national and economic security and to our nation’s critical infrastructure. Our industry is also proud to be the cleanest and most energy efficient of the leading steel industries in the world," they wrote. "Driven by global overcapacity in steel, repeated surges in steel imports over the past decade threatened our industry and the jobs it supports. Given the critical role of the industry to our nation’s defense and its critical infrastructure, the U.S. government imposed a comprehensive program of tariffs and quotas on steel imports in 2018 to protect our national security. This allowed the industry to restart idled mills, rehire laid-off workers, and begin investing tens of billions of dollars in new and upgraded plants."
In addition to the blanket tariffs of 25% on steel and 10% on aluminum, the United States imposes tariffs on hundreds of individual foreign steelmakers who were determined via a court-like process to be selling steel they couldn't sell in their home countries for less than its fair market value in the United States in violation of international trade laws.
