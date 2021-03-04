Steel industry calls for public works projects after nation's infrastructure graded a C

The steel industry is calling for more public works projects after the American Society of Civil Engineers gave the nation's infrastructure a C- grade in its newly released 2021 Report Card for America’s Infrastructure.

It's the highest overall grade in 20 years, but 11 of the 17 categories were still D's. The study found maintenance backlogs remained an issue, but that states and local governments were making progress and that asset management helped prioritize scarce funding.

"The report makes it clear that we’re long overdue for meaningful infrastructure funding," U.S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt said. "Until we take significant action, we will continue to fall behind our global competitors, while the drag on the economy continues to grow with every passing day. If Congress and the administration take decisive action and invest in infrastructure, they can create millions of jobs, make the domestic supply chain and manufacturing more competitive, and save families money. An infrastructure bill provides no-regrets stimulus, with lasting benefits to our society and economy."

Burritt said it's time to invest in the nation's critical infrastructure.