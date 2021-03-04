 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Steel industry calls for public works projects after nation's infrastructure graded a C-
urgent

Steel industry calls for public works projects after nation's infrastructure graded a C-

{{featured_button_text}}
Steel industry calls for public works projects after nation's infrastructure graded a C-

A steel suspension bridge in downtown Pittsburgh is shown. The American Society of Civil Engineers gave the nation's infrastructure a C- grade in its 2021 Report Card for America’s Infrastructure.

 Joseph S. Pete

The steel industry is calling for more public works projects after the American Society of Civil Engineers gave the nation's infrastructure a C- grade in its newly released 2021 Report Card for America’s Infrastructure.

It's the highest overall grade in 20 years, but 11 of the 17 categories were still D's. The study found maintenance backlogs remained an issue, but that states and local governments were making progress and that asset management helped prioritize scarce funding.

"The report makes it clear that we’re long overdue for meaningful infrastructure funding," U.S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt said. "Until we take significant action, we will continue to fall behind our global competitors, while the drag on the economy continues to grow with every passing day. If Congress and the administration take decisive action and invest in infrastructure, they can create millions of jobs, make the domestic supply chain and manufacturing more competitive, and save families money. An infrastructure bill provides no-regrets stimulus, with lasting benefits to our society and economy."

Burritt said it's time to invest in the nation's critical infrastructure.

"I think it's really important that we get this infrastructure bill off and running," he said. "So whether it's water, roads, bridges, or cyber, we think this is a great time for us to have an infrastructure bill that will benefit so many people … and certainly put the United States back where it should be with roads and bridges and infrastructure that our population expects, and frankly, deserves."

The American Society of Civil Engineers found the investment gap in infrastructure rose from $2.1 trillion over 10 years to $2.59 trillion over 10 years as the coronavirus pandemic pinched government coffers nationwide. The report warned that deferring needed maintenance would increase travel times, make utilities unreliable, and increase business costs, especially with the distribution of goods.

It estimated deferred maintenance will cost the average American household $3,300 a year or $63 a week by 2039 if no further progress were made.

In Indiana, an estimated $7.5 billion needs to be invested in drinking water, while the schools have an estimated capital expenditure gap of $518 million. The study further found that 6% of the state's bridges are structurally deficient and that driving on roads in dire need of repair cost the average Hoosier driver an estimated $638 a year.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts