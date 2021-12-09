Steel industry carbon emissions peaked in 2020, study finds

The steel industry's carbon emissions peaked last year, largely because of China's coking coal-fueled steel output, a study found.

The Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, a U.S. Energy Think Tank, determined that more than half of the world's global production has likely reached a peak of carbon emissions in 2020.

China makes 57% of the world's steel but its October output of 71.6 million tons was a four-year low. Its steel production during the first 10 months of the year was down 0.7%, the first year-to-date decline in five years.

The country makes 91% of its steel in coking coal-fueled blast furnaces. The United States makes about 70% of its steel from recycled scrap at mini mills and the other 30% at integrated mills like those along the lakeshore in Northwest Indiana.