Steel industry carbon emissions peaked in 2020, study finds

The steel industry's carbon emissions peaked last year, largely because of China's coking coal-fueled steel output, a study found.
The Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, a U.S. Energy Think Tank, determined that more than half of the world's global production has likely reached a peak of carbon emissions in 2020.
China makes 57% of the world's steel but its October output of 71.6 million tons was a four-year low. Its steel production during the first 10 months of the year was down 0.7%, the first year-to-date decline in five years.
The country makes 91% of its steel in coking coal-fueled blast furnaces. The United States makes about 70% of its steel from recycled scrap at mini mills and the other 30% at integrated mills like those along the lakeshore in Northwest Indiana.
"The U.S. produces about 70% of its steel from recycled scrap, already making steel a relatively low emissions intensity sector. Electric arc furnaces are powered by electricity and further roll-out of wind and solar power will assist the emissions intensity decline still more in the long term," the IEEFA said in its report. "October 2021 saw the launch of a new solar project dedicated to supply power to a steel plant, making it the first steel mill in the U.S. to be run largely on solar power."
Chinese steel production appears to have peaked while China works to reach net-zero emissions by 2060. The World Steel Association predicts China's steel production will fall by 1% in 2021 in its first annual decline in years with no growth in 2022.
The international trade association points to the slowdown in China's real estate market that accounts for about 30% of its steel demand. The country is expected to switch more of its industry over to electric arc furnaces the way the United States did as its economy matures and more scrap metal circulates through the market.
China expects most of its steel will be made with less carbon-intensive electric arc furnaces by 2060.
While steel demand is rising internationally, other countries are going to lower-emissions manufacturing processes. Europe is using greener hydrogen at direct reduced iron facilities while India pledged to work on decarbonization, such as by replacing gasifiied coal with more hydrogen.
Both U.S. Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs, the Region's largest steelmakers, have pledged to cut their carbon emissions, including by investing in new technologies.