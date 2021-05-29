Steel industry hails transportation spending plan

The steel industry is hailing a transportation bill that would provide more funding for infrastructure, which steelmakers have been lobbying for for years.

The U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works last week gave its approval to the Surface Transportation Reauthorization Act of 2021 that sets aside $303.5 billion for Department of Transportation programs. The legislation is separate from the $1.7 trillion infrastructure bill the administration is proposing and the $928 billion counter-offer Congressional Republicans are pitching.

“The bill makes much-needed investments in the nation’s surface transportation infrastructure and is a significant step to rebuilding America’s highways, roads and bridges," American Iron and Steel Institute President and CEO Kevin Dempsey said. "Providing federal agencies and states with long-term, predictable funding allows them to commit to major steel-intensive infrastructure projects, and we are pleased that this measure is a critical step in that direction."

The legislation also includes the Buy America rules former Northwest Indiana U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky and current Rep. Frank Mrvan have long lobbied for.