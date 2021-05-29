 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Steel industry hails transportation spending plan
urgent

Steel industry hails transportation spending plan

Steel industry hails transportation spending

Steel coil is shipped in a train car in Gary.

 Joseph S. Pete

The steel industry is hailing a transportation bill that would provide more funding for infrastructure, which steelmakers have been lobbying for for years.

U.S. steel mills shipped 7.95 million tons of steel in March, the most recent month for which data is available, according to the Washington D.C.-based trade association the American Iron and Steel Institute. That's an 18% increase as compared to the 6.73 million tons shipped in February and a 1.9% increase from the 7.8 million tons shipped in March 2020.

The U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works last week gave its approval to the Surface Transportation Reauthorization Act of 2021 that sets aside $303.5 billion for Department of Transportation programs. The legislation is separate from the $1.7 trillion infrastructure bill the administration is proposing and the $928 billion counter-offer Congressional Republicans are pitching.

Coming Sunday, ride along with Specialist Dyer as he patrols LaPorte.

“The bill makes much-needed investments in the nation’s surface transportation infrastructure and is a significant step to rebuilding America’s highways, roads and bridges," American Iron and Steel Institute President and CEO Kevin Dempsey said. "Providing federal agencies and states with long-term, predictable funding allows them to commit to major steel-intensive infrastructure projects, and we are pleased that this measure is a critical step in that direction."

The legislation also includes the Buy America rules former Northwest Indiana U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky and current Rep. Frank Mrvan have long lobbied for.

"We also appreciate that under the bill Buy America rules will continue to require that steel purchased with federal funds for DOT infrastructure projects be melted and poured in the United States," Dempsey said. "An efficient and robust transportation network is essential to the competitiveness of the domestic steel industry, its customers and suppliers, and American manufacturing as a whole. We urge the full Senate to take up and pass substantial long-term infrastructure legislation in the coming weeks.”

The steel industry has long been pressing for more investment in rebuilding roads, bridges and other infrastructure as it would increase the demand for steel. While steel prices have been on the upswing since Cleveland-Cliffs consolidated much of the domestic industry, steel capacity utilization at steel mills like those along the lakeshore in Northwest Indiana remains under 80%.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why you should start saving for retirement in your twenties

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts