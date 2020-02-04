Steel industry hopeful about new North American trade deal

U.S. steelmakers are optimistic about the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which they said should benefit the domestic steel industry.
The trade deal that replaces the North American Free Trade Agreement incentivizes the use of steel made in North America for a variety of products, including cars, auto parts and tube. It imposes new safeguards against steel dumping and stronger rules on origin on what percentage of a vehicle needs to be made in North America.
"USMCA will help create jobs and foster investment in manufacturing, including strengthening our steel industry supply chains with key customers by incentivizing the use of North American steel in manufactured goods," American Iron and Steel Institute President and CEO Thomas Gibson said.
An estimated 90% of exports from U.S. mills go to Canada and Mexico, where the automotive industry often crosses national borders.
"In addition, USMCA promotes increased cooperation and information sharing among the North American government to address circumvention and evasion of trade remedy orders," Gibson said. "This will enhance the ability of our three countries to continue to work together to address the surges of dumped and subsidized steel imports that have plagued the North American steel market. These are all tremendous positive developments for the steel industry."
U.S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt said fair trade is necessary for the health of manufacturing in North America.
“We applaud this example of elected leaders from both parties working together in an effort to support American jobs, industry, and the economy,” Burritt said.
But after U.S. Steel lost $642 million last year, Burritt said more action was needed to help the domestic steel industry.
"There is nothing I would like better than to see this same spirit of cooperation focused on advancing an infrastructure investment bill that would restore our nation’s preeminent capabilities," he said. "Imagine how every segment of our workforce and economy would flourish with revitalized infrastructure and the renewed manufacturing capabilities needed to support it."
But the new trade deal is a step in the right direction, said Philip Bell, president of the Steel Manufacturers Association.
"The USMCA succeeds in its goal of maintaining free trade between the three countries," Bell said. "This agreement provides strong provisions on new automobile manufacturing, rules of origin content requirements, trade enforcement, labor and the environment. The stronger definition of what constitutes North American steel will help ensure that more steel is made within the region."
