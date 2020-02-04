Steel industry hopeful about new North American trade deal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

U.S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt said fair trade is necessary for the health of manufacturing in North America.

“We applaud this example of elected leaders from both parties working together in an effort to support American jobs, industry, and the economy,” Burritt said.

But after U.S. Steel lost $642 million last year, Burritt said more action was needed to help the domestic steel industry.

"There is nothing I would like better than to see this same spirit of cooperation focused on advancing an infrastructure investment bill that would restore our nation’s preeminent capabilities," he said. "Imagine how every segment of our workforce and economy would flourish with revitalized infrastructure and the renewed manufacturing capabilities needed to support it."

But the new trade deal is a step in the right direction, said Philip Bell, president of the Steel Manufacturers Association.

"The USMCA succeeds in its goal of maintaining free trade between the three countries," Bell said. "This agreement provides strong provisions on new automobile manufacturing, rules of origin content requirements, trade enforcement, labor and the environment. The stronger definition of what constitutes North American steel will help ensure that more steel is made within the region."

