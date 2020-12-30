Steel industry hopes rebound from 'challenging year' with push for tariffs, infrastructure and American-made steel

New American Iron and Steel Institute President and CEO Kevin Dempsey hopes to help the domestic steel industry rebound after struggles because of the coronavirus.
Production capacity utilization plunged to the lowest depth since the Great Recession more than a decade ago.
"The industry has had a challenging year," he said. "In the spring, the bottom fell out of the markets and we've been clawing back since. Capacity utilization fell as low as 51% during the first week of May. We got to just over 73% utilization. So there's been a substantial climb back up, but it's still not at a fully sustainable level."
As the economy has gradually rebounded from the shock of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdowns, so has America's steel industry, Dempsey said.
"We're hopeful for continued improvement," he said. "Furnaces are still down we hope to get back. We're hoping to get back to that 80% to 85% utilization level."
But the issue of international overcapacity continues to weigh on the industry.
"We've seen a real divergence in the steel industry as we've cut back in production because of a drop in demand," he said. "But China's steel industry has keep growing all year at a rate of 5.5%. Other countries are following suit at a much smaller scale, including Vietnam and Turkey. That steel is likely to be exported, so we remain concerned about a global imbalance in steel and a surge in steel imports. Keeping the steel tariffs will be a top priority."
The Washington D.C.-based trade association represents the domestic steel industry and steelworkers. With Dempsey now at the helm, the group's top three agenda items for 2021 include keeping in place tariffs of 25% on most foreign-made steel, pursuing an infrastructure bill with strong buy-American provisions, and encouraging the consumption of American-made steel as a strategy to address climate change.
"Studies have shown that out of the major steel-producing countries, the American steel industry is the most energy-efficient per ton," he said. "American-made steel is the cleanest steel and we need to promote that."
The AISI will work with both parties as a new administration takes over and newly elected U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan replaces Pete Visclosky on the Congressional Steel Caucus, Dempsey said.
"Visclosky had a long and illustrious career representing his district in Northwest Indiana," Dempsey said. "The steel industry thanks him for all his years of service. We are excited to work closely with with Congressman Mrvan taking on the co-chair of the Steel Caucus. We're continuing to bring in new blood and hoping the Steel Caucus will continue to see collaboration from Democrats and Republicans from lots of different parts of the country."
