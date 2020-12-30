Steel industry hopes rebound from 'challenging year' with push for tariffs, infrastructure and American-made steel

New American Iron and Steel Institute President and CEO Kevin Dempsey hopes to help the domestic steel industry rebound after struggles because of the coronavirus.

Production capacity utilization plunged to the lowest depth since the Great Recession more than a decade ago.

"The industry has had a challenging year," he said. "In the spring, the bottom fell out of the markets and we've been clawing back since. Capacity utilization fell as low as 51% during the first week of May. We got to just over 73% utilization. So there's been a substantial climb back up, but it's still not at a fully sustainable level."

As the economy has gradually rebounded from the shock of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdowns, so has America's steel industry, Dempsey said.

"We're hopeful for continued improvement," he said. "Furnaces are still down we hope to get back. We're hoping to get back to that 80% to 85% utilization level."

But the issue of international overcapacity continues to weigh on the industry.

