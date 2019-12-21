Steel industry touts United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement as potential boon

The U.S. steel industry is hailing the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement that the House of Representatives passed earlier this week as a potential boon for the industry, though some critics remain skeptical.
The new trade deal, which will replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, is supposed to incentive the use of North American made-steel in the manufacturing of cars, auto parts, welded pipe, tube, and many other products. It strengthens rules of origin, such as what percentage of a vehicle needs to be made in North America.
The American Iron and Steel Institute said it also will foster better communication between the three North American governments to better crack down on the dumping of subsidized steel imports, which are often channeled through other countries to duck tariffs.
“We are extremely pleased that the House passed USMCA, which is good news for the steel industry and the nearly two million people whose jobs depend on our industry," American Iron and Steel Institute President Thomas Gibson said. "Increasing cooperation between the three countries, as is called for in the agreement, will help us address the repeated surges of dumped and subsidized imports of steel products that have injured North American steel makers in recent years. And the enhanced provisions on rules of origin and regional value content will help keep our supply chain strong for a number of goods made primarily from steel. We urge the Senate to pass this legislation as quickly as possible.”
Alliance for American Manufacturing President Scott Paul said the U.S. manufacturing sector would benefit from the stronger rules of origin requirements for steel and cars.
“While past forecasts of job gains through trade agreements have been wildly overstated, we believe, if properly enforced and implemented, the new rules established under this agreement will reduce some incentives to ship jobs abroad," said Paul, whose group represents the United Steelworkers union and leading manufacturers. “USMCA alone won’t turbocharge American manufacturing, but it is a potentially significant improvement over the NAFTA passed by Congress in 1993 and should be a baseline for future trade negotiations.”
Philip Bell, president of the Steel Manufacturers Association, praised the bipartisan support for a modern modern trade agreement than NAFTA, which was negotiated a quarter century ago.
"The USMCA represents a significant step towards preserving free trade in North America while making the regions' economies stronger," he said.
Congressman Pete Visclosky blamed NAFTA for the loss of 700,000 American jobs through outsourcing and keeping down manufacturing wages in America, as well as to increasing greenhouse gas emissions by shifting jobs to countries with more lax environmental protections.
“While I recognize that the USMCA appears to be an improvement over NAFTA, I remain deeply skeptical that it does enough," he said. “If we have learned anything from the negative impacts of NAFTA and other free trade agreements, let it be that all Americans and all American workers deserve thoughtful, secure, and truly enforceable trade agreements.”