Steel industry, union herald talks on overcapacity

“To be successful, the bilateral discussions must take into account that, while China is the single largest source of global steel oversupply, subsidies and other market-distorting policies in many countries are contributing to the overcapacity crisis — and that injurious surges in imports have come from every region of the world," Dempsey said. “Achieving an agreement that produces real results for our industry will take time and will not be easy. However, I am hopeful that the U.S. government can work with the EU toward substantive solutions to the global overcapacity crisis in steel while maintaining the necessary trade measures to prevent surges in steel imports that could quickly undermine the U.S. industry and our national security."