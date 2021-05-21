Steel industry, union press for tariffs to stay in place

Several steel trade associations and the United Steelworkers union are urging the administration to leave in place steel tariffs of 25% on imports of most foreign-made steel, arguing that global overcapacity puts American steelworker jobs at risk.

The American Iron and Steel Institute, the USW, the Steel Manufacturers Association, The Committee on Pipe and Tube Imports, the Specialty Steel Industry of North America, the American Institute of Steel Construction and the Alliance for American Manufacturing is lobbying for the preservation of the tariffs that were imposed in 2018 to prevent a surge in the imports that have been blamed for mass layoffs and mill idlings.

“Eliminating the steel tariffs now would undermine the viability of the American steel industry. Opponents of the steel tariffs argue that they should be eliminated to increase supply, given the current environment of rising prices and long lead times," the trade associations said in a letter to President Joe Biden. "This ignores the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has posed unprecedented, but temporary, challenges to global supply chains in many industries — including lumber, semiconductors, concrete, agricultural products and cleaning products — as manufacturers respond to rapid and unpredictable shifts in customer demand and logistical difficulties. The same is true for steel.”