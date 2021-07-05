Steel industry, USW celebrates infrastructure bill

Kevin Dempsey, president and CEO of the American Iron and Steel Institute, said American-made steel would be used to replace deteriorating roads and bridges.

"We also applaud the bill’s provisions to ensure that the steel products purchased through the EPA’s State Revolving Fund programs for wastewater and drinking water projects be made in the United States. American-made steel is the cleanest in the world," he said. "Of the leading steel producing nations, the U.S. has the lowest CO2 emissions per ton of steel produced and the lowest energy intensity. By contrast, Chinese steel production creates CO2 emissions that are almost 2.5 times higher per ton than the U.S. We are pleased this infrastructure bill recognizes this by ensuring clean American steel will be used to build back America. We urge that the House and Senate work with the Biden administration to ensure final passage this year of consensus legislation to invest in infrastructure and use American steel.”

Alliance for American Manufacturing President Scott Paul said it was an important step but stressed more work needed to be done to rebuild the country's infrastructure and middle class.