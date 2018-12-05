Alliance Steel, a Bedford, Illinois-based manufacturer of flat-rolled steel supply and coil processing, will begin renovating and equipping a Gary industrial facility early next year, with plans to move operations to the city in early 2020.
The company expects to bring over 100 existing full-time positions from its Illinois facility and expand its workforce by up to 35 positions over time after investing $19.7 million to establish operations at a 250,000-square-foot facility at 2700 E. Fifth Ave. The building was vacated in January by ATCO-Gary Metal Technologies after the owner shuttered its Gary plant and laid off its workers.
Alliance's president, Andy Gross, told the Gary City Council last week that the move means Alliance will be "ideally located much closer to major steel mills, which will allow us to reduce inbound freight as well as service our customer needs much better. All suppliers and customers will be in a much better proximity being located in Gary."
The Indiana Economic Development Corp. offered Alliance up to $1.85 million in conditional tax credits and up to $150,000 in training grants based on the company's job creation plans. The tax credits are performance-based — the company is not eligible to claim incentives until Indiana residents are hired, according to the IEDC. The IEDC also offered up to $900,000 in conditional tax credits from the Industrial Recovery Tax Credit program, which provides an incentive to invest in former industrial sites and improve quality of place in Indiana communities.
The city of Gary offered additional incentives of up to $1.4 million.
The new facility will allow Alliance to expand its operations to satisfy demand in the automotive, construction, agriculture, transportation, energy, material handling and appliance industries.
"Today's news is an exciting step forward for the city of Gary and for the Northwest Indiana region as we welcome Alliance Steel to the Hoosier state," Gov. Eric Holcomb said in an IEDC press release confirming Alliance's move. "Our fiscally-predictable, pro-growth business climate paired with communities that are ripe for growth provides a unique advantage for companies like Alliance Steel to grow their operations with the support of a skilled workforce."
"Northwest Indiana and Gary are making all the right moves to recreate a very promising industrial area, and Alliance Steel hopes to be one of the cornerstones that provides a track for this new cycle," said Gross, who purchased Alliance in the late 1990s.
"The decision by Alliance Steel to select Gary as its new headquarters and production facility is testament to the economic revival occurring in the city," Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson said. "We welcome their commitment to repurpose an existing industrial structure, invest in our community and create quality, good-paying jobs for Gary residents and those throughout our county and region."
Alliance plans to increase workforce training on new equipment and add drivers to handle extra volume. The company said it will be hiring for a variety of positions, and interested applicants should visit the company's website at www.alliancesteel.net for more information on upcoming open positions.