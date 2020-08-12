Steel mill continues to discharge excess chemicals, exceed toxicity cap, environmental group says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Just a year after ArcelorMittal discharged cyanide and ammonia into the Burns Waterway, the lakefront steel mill in Porter County continues to release excess amounts of chemicals into the tributary to Lake Michigan, an environmental group said.

The Environmental Law & Policy Center and the Hoosier Environmental Council sued in December to try to enforce the Clean Water Act after ArcelorMittal's 2019 discharge killed more than 3,000 fish in Burns Waterway, closed Lake Michigan beaches, and temporarily shut down the Indiana-American water treatment plant in nearby Ogden Dunes.

The Chicago-based Environmental Law & Policy Center noted ArcelorMittal since has had many self-reported violations for chronic toxicity and discharging excess ammonia into the Burns Waterway — a total of 13 instances this summer, according to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management’s Virtual File Cabinet.

ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor's chronic toxicity exceeded the permitted limit by 1,052% from May 4 to 8 and by 2,050% from June 1 to 5, according to IDEM.