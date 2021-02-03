Steel mills operating at about three-fourths of capacity

Great Lakes steel production fell by 6,000 tons last week, the second straight week of decline, and remains depressed by nearly 10%, with U.S. steel mills only operating at about three-fourths of capacity, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the lakeshore in Northwest Indiana, made 608,000 tons of metal in the week that ended Jan. 30, down from 614,000 tons the previous week.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.725 million tons of steel last week, up 0.5% from 1.717 million tons the previous week, but down 9.5% as compared to 1.9 million tons the same time a year prior.

Steel capacity utilization has fallen by 6.5 percentage points year-over-year though the end of January.

So far this year, domestic steel mills in the United States have made 7.36 million tons of steel, a 9.7% decrease compared to the 8.14 million tons made during the same period in 2020.

U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 75.9% through Jan. 30, down from 82.4% at the same point in 2020, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.