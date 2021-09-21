Steel mills operating at more than 80% capacity utilization this year

Great Lakes steel production rose by 3,000 tons last week, while U.S. steel mills remained at nearly 85% capacity utilization, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

National steel output is nearly 22% higher than at the same time last year, when steel mills sunk to just over half-capacity early in the coronavirus pandemic. With strong demand and soaring prices, the mills have been operating at more than 80% capacity this year.

Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the south shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana, made 641,000 tons of metal in the week that ended Sept. 18, up from 638,000 tons the previous week.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.874 million tons of steel last week, down 0.4% from 1.882 million tons the previous week, and up 21.9% compared to 1.537 million tons the same time a year prior, when the onset of the coronavirus pandemic shut down auto plants and other factories, greatly depleting the demand for steel.

So far this year, domestic steel mills in the United States have made 67.66 million tons of steel, a 20.2% increase compared to the 56.3 million tons made during the same period in 2020.