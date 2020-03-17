Steel mills taking coronavirus precautions like banning visitors and employee training

Anyone who tests positive for coronavirus has been instructed not to report for work and may be eligible for benefits. Some salaried employees also are being allowed to work from home. Workers were told to maximize the use of conference calls and Skype, and to try to keep six feet away from each other.

"Employees that have the ability to perform their jobs remotely are allowed to work from home where the school district in an employee's work location or their residential school district closes due to COVID-19," Steers said. "These employees are permitted to work from home for the duration of the closure as long as they have the capability to do so."

Vendors can only come to ArcelorMittal USA mills if approved by the plant manager, and all sales activities and meetings have been called off. Vendors have been notified that their employees must be free from any signs of respiratory illness before they enter any steel mills.

U.S. Steel also has taken several measures to minimize risks to its workforce, "including cancellation of all non-essential business travel, limiting outside visitors to our facilities, encouraging employees to avoid large gatherings and implementing the use of telephonic or video conferences to conduct business," spokeswoman Meagan Cox said.