Steel output has risen more than 19% so far this year

Great Lakes steel production fell by 10,000 tons last week, while U.S. steel mills remained well over 80% capacity utilization, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

National steel output is up more than 19% so far this year and more than 39% higher than at the same time last year, when steel mills sunk to just over half-capacity early in the coronavirus pandemic.

Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the South Shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana, made 632,000 tons of metal in the week that ended July 31, down from 642,000 tons the previous week.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.876 million tons of steel last week, up 0.4% from 1.868 million tons the previous week, and up 39% compared to 1.35 million tons the same time a year prior, when the onset of the coronavirus pandemic shut down auto plants and other factories, greatly depleting the demand for steel.

So far this year, domestic steel mills in the United States have made 54.55 million tons of steel, an 19.1% increase compared to the 45.81 million tons made during the same period in 2020.