Steel output up 15.2% so far this year

Great Lakes steel production rose by 11,000 tons last week, while U.S. steel mills remained over 80% capacity utilization, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
National steel output is up more than 15% so far this year and more than 44% higher than at the same time last year, when steel mills sunk to just over half-capacity early in the coronavirus pandemic.
Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the South Shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana, made 645,000 tons of metal in the week that ended June 26, up from 634,000 tons the previous week.
Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.835 million tons of steel last week, down 0.2% from 1.839 million tons the previous week, and up 44.3% compared to 1.27 million tons the same time a year prior, when the onset of the coronavirus pandemic shut down auto plants and other factories, greatly depleting the demand for steel.
So far this year, domestic steel mills in the United States have made 45.05 million tons of steel, a 15.2% increase compared to the 39.1 million tons made during the same period in 2020.
U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 78.8% through June 26, up from 67.8% at the same point in 2020, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
Steel capacity utilization nationwide was 82.7% last week, which was up from 56.8% at the same time a year ago but down from 82.9% a week prior.
Steel production in the southern region, a wide geographic swath that encompasses many mini-mills and rivals the Great Lakes region in output, was 785,000 tons last week, up from 783,000 tons the week before. Volume in the rest of the Midwest ticked up to 196,000 tons, up from 194,000 tons the week prior.