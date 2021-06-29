Steel output up 15.2% so far this year

Great Lakes steel production rose by 11,000 tons last week, while U.S. steel mills remained over 80% capacity utilization, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

National steel output is up more than 15% so far this year and more than 44% higher than at the same time last year, when steel mills sunk to just over half-capacity early in the coronavirus pandemic.

Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the South Shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana, made 645,000 tons of metal in the week that ended June 26, up from 634,000 tons the previous week.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.835 million tons of steel last week, down 0.2% from 1.839 million tons the previous week, and up 44.3% compared to 1.27 million tons the same time a year prior, when the onset of the coronavirus pandemic shut down auto plants and other factories, greatly depleting the demand for steel.

So far this year, domestic steel mills in the United States have made 45.05 million tons of steel, a 15.2% increase compared to the 39.1 million tons made during the same period in 2020.