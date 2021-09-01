 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Steel output up 20% so far in 2021
urgent

Steel output up 20% so far in 2021

Steel output up 20% so far in 2021

Steel is stacked at Alliance Steel in Gary.

 Joseph S. Pete

Great Lakes steel production ticked up by 2,000 tons last week, though U.S. steel mills remained at nearly 85% capacity utilization, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

National steel output is up 20% so far this year and nearly 27% higher than at the same time last year, when steel mills sunk to just over half-capacity early in the coronavirus pandemic.

Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the South Shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana, made 638,000 tons of metal in the week that ended Aug. 28, up from 636,000 tons the previous week.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.873 million tons of steel last week, down 0.2% from 1.877 million tons the previous week, and up 26.9% compared to 1.476 million tons the same time a year prior, when the onset of the coronavirus pandemic shut down auto plants and other factories, greatly depleting the demand for steel.

The twelfth installment of Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops features the Lake County Sheriff's Department's Aviation Unit, led by Lt. Randy Phillips. Video shot by Kale Wilk and produced by Nat Cardona. Interview by Anna Ortiz.

So far this year, domestic steel mills in the United States have made 62.04 million tons of steel, a 20% increase compared to the 51.71 million tons made during the same period in 2020.

U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 80.5% through Aug. 28, up from 66.6% at the same point in 2020, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel capacity utilization nationwide was 84.9% last week, which was up from 65.9% at the same time a year ago and down from 85% a week prior.

Steel production in the southern region, a wide geographic swath that encompasses many mini-mills and rivals the Great Lakes region in output, totaled 811,000 tons last week, down from 815,000 tons the week before. Volume in the rest of the Midwest dipped to 198,000 tons, down from 201,000 tons the week prior.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Home prices post record gains

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts