Steel output up 8.7% so far this year, more than 46% over same time last year

Great Lakes steel production rose by 5,000 tons last week, while U.S. steel mills remained close to 80% capacity utilization, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

National steel output is up 8.7% so far this year and more than 46% over the same time last year, after steel mills sunk to just over half capacity early in the coronavirus pandemic around this time in 2020.

Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the South Shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana, made 621,000 tons of metal in the week that ended May 22, up from 616,000 tons the previous week.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.793 million tons of steel last week, down 0.3% from 1.799 million tons the previous week, but up 46.6% as compared to 1.223 million tons the same time a year prior, when the onset of the coronavirus pandemic shut down auto plants and other factories, greatly depleting the demand for steel.

So far this year, domestic steel mills in the United States have made 35.68 million tons of steel, a 8.7% increase compared to the 32.81 million tons made during the same period in 2020.