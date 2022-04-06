 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Steel prodiuction down 0.4% this year

  • 0
Steel prodiuction down 0.4% this year

Alliance Steel in Gary is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Great Lakes steel production fell by 13,000 tons last week, while steel production went negative for the year, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel mills remained under 80% capacity, a key threshold they operated at for most of last year, following the latest wave of industry consolidation, imposition of blanket tariffs of 25%, strong demand and generally favorable market conditions. 

Locally, steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the south shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana, made 565,000 tons of metal in the week that ended April 2, down from 578,000 tons the previous week in the second straight week of decline.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.724 million tons of steel last week, down 0.1% from 1.736 million tons the previous week and down 3.5% compared to 1.787 million tons the same time a year prior. 

Steel production so far in 2022 totals 22,911 million tons, a 0.4% decrease over 23,005 million tons through the same period last year.

People are also reading…

U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 80.2% through April 2, up from 77.1% at the same point in 2021, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel capacity utilization, a key metric of the industry's profitability, was 79.3% last week, up from 78.8% a year earlier and down from 79.4% a week prior.

Steel production in the southern region, a wide geographic swath that encompasses many mini-mills and rivals the Great Lakes region in output, totaled 731,000 tons last week, down from 746,000 tons the week before, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. Volume in the rest of the Midwest rose to 180,000 tons, up from 166,000 tons the week prior.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Interview with Marty Walsh

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts