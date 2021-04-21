Steel production back to normal range after falling to nearly half capacity a year ago

What a difference a year makes.

Steel production in the United States had fallen to about half capacity at this time a year ago, near the onset of the coronavirus pandemic when auto factories across the country were being shut down in response to viral outbreaks. Now with vaccines being rolled out widely, steel production has returned to a more normal range.

Great Lakes steel production fell by 20,000 tons last week, while U.S. steel mills remained close to 80% of capacity, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the South Shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana, made 603,000 tons of metal in the week that ended April 17, down 3.21% from 623,000 tons the previous week.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.77 million tons of steel last week, down 0.5% from 1.761 million tons the previous week, and up 42.7% as compared to 1.24 million tons the same time a year prior, when the onset of the coronavirus pandemic shut down auto plants and other factories, gutting the demand for steel.

So far this year, domestic steel mills in the United States have made 26.7 million tons of steel, a 0.1% decrease compared to the 26.66 million tons made during the same period in 2020.