Steel production down 0.4% this year

Great Lakes steel production fell by 13,000 tons last week, while steel production went negative for the year, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel mills remained under 80% capacity, a key threshold they operated at for most of last year, following the latest wave of industry consolidation, imposition of blanket tariffs of 25%, strong demand and generally favorable market conditions.

Locally, steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the south shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana, made 565,000 tons of metal in the week that ended April 2, down from 578,000 tons the previous week in the second straight week of decline.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.724 million tons of steel last week, down 0.1% from 1.736 million tons the previous week and down 3.5% compared to 1.787 million tons the same time a year prior.

Steel production so far in 2022 totals 22,911 million tons, a 0.4% decrease over 23,005 million tons through the same period last year.

U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 80.2% through April 2, up from 77.1% at the same point in 2021, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel capacity utilization, a key metric of the industry's profitability, was 79.3% last week, up from 78.8% a year earlier and down from 79.4% a week prior.

Steel production in the southern region, a wide geographic swath that encompasses many mini-mills and rivals the Great Lakes region in output, totaled 731,000 tons last week, down from 746,000 tons the week before, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. Volume in the rest of the Midwest rose to 180,000 tons, up from 166,000 tons the week prior.

