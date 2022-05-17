Steel production down 1.8% so far this year

Great Lakes steel production fell by 7,000 tons last week, and national steel production ran further behind last year's pace, though steel capacity utilization improved, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
Steel mills remained at over 80% capacity, a key threshold they operated at for most of last year, following the latest wave of industry consolidation, imposition of blanket tariffs of 25%, strong demand and generally favorable market conditions. Imports have been rising again after steel prices soared to record highs, contributing to inflation and leading the U.S. to switch to a quota system with some trading partners.
Locally, steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the south shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana, made 559,000 tons of metal in the week that ended May 14, down from 566,000 tons the previous week.
Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.785 million tons of steel last week, up 0.5% from 1.777 million tons the previous week and down 2.7% compared to 1.834 million tons the same time a year prior.
Nationally, steel production so far in 2022 totals 33.41 million tons, a 1.8% decrease over 34.009 million tons through the same period last year.
U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 80.2% through May 14, up from 78.7% at the same point in 2021, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
Steel capacity utilization, a key metric of the industry's profitability, was 81.8% last week, up from 81% a year earlier and up from 81.4% a week prior.
Steel production in the southern region, a wide geographic swath that encompasses many mini-mills and rivals the Great Lakes region in output, totaled 779,000 tons last week, up from 772,000 tons the week before, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. Volume in the rest of the Midwest rose to 197,000 tons, up from 195,000 tons the week prior.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Olive Garden, Tacos and Burritos, El Jimador, Dunkin, Midwest Express Clinic, Batteries Plus Bulbs opening
Opening soon
'A long time coming'
Slightly delayed
Open
Coming soon
Open
Former Golden Crown site
Also a downtown location
Relocated
Open
Open
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.
"Needless to say, not everybody had my ambition for a life outside the Region. In fact most of my extended family have happily lived there their entire lives and I go back whenever I can because it's home and I feel a connection."