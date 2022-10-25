Steel production down 4.6% this year

Great Lakes steel production fell by 3,000 tons, while steel capacity utilization dipped last week, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Locally, steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the south shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana, made 553,000 tons of metal in the week that ended Oct. 22, down from 556,000 tons the previous week.

Steel mills remained below 80% capacity, a key threshold they operated at for most of last year, following the latest wave of industry consolidation, imposition of blanket tariffs of 25%, strong demand and generally favorable market conditions. Imports have been rising again after steel prices soared to record highs.

Overall, domestic steel mills made 1.669 million tons of steel last week, down 1.1% from 1.688 million tons the previous week and down 9.1% compared to 1.836 million tons the same time a year prior.

Nationally, steel production in 2022 totals 73.064 million tons, a 4.6% decrease from the 76.556 million tons manufactured through the same period last year.

U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 79.2% through Oct. 22, down from 81.2% at the same point in 2021, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel capacity utilization, a key metric of the industry's profitability, was 74.8% last week, down from 83.2% a year earlier and down from 75.7% a week prior.

Steel production in the southern region, which encompasses many mini-mills and rivals the Great Lakes region in output, totaled 726,000 tons last week, down from 739,000 tons the week before, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Volume in the rest of the Midwest fell to 179,000 tons, down from 184,000 tons the week prior.