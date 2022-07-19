Steel production down by 2.5% this year

Great Lakes steel production fell by 3,000 tons last week, while steel capacity utilization fell further, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Locally, steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the south shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana, made 574,000 tons of metal in the week that ended July 16, down from 577,000 tons the previous week.

Steel mills remained below 80% capacity, a key threshold they operated at for most of last year, following the latest wave of industry consolidation, imposition of blanket tariffs of 25%, strong demand and generally favorable market conditions. Imports have been rising again after steel prices soared to record highs.

Overall, domestic steel mills made 1.738 million tons of steel last week, down 0.6% from 1.748 million tons the previous week and down 6.7% compared to 1.862 million tons the same time a year prior.

Nationally, steel production in 2022 totals 49.354 million tons, a 2.5% decrease over 50.623 million tons through the same period last year.

U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 80.4% through July 16, up from 80.1% at the same point in 2021, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel production in the southern region, which encompasses many mini-mills and rivals the Great Lakes region in output, totaled 724,000 tons last week, down from 725,000 tons the week before, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.