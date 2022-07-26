Steel production down by 2.6% so far this year

Great Lakes steel production fell by 6,000 tons last week, while steel capacity utilization ticked up, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Locally, steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the south shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana, made 568,000 tons of metal in the week that ended July 23, down from 574,000 tons the previous week.

Steel mills remained below 80% capacity, a key threshold they operated at for most of last year, following the latest wave of industry consolidation, imposition of blanket tariffs of 25%, strong demand and generally favorable market conditions. Imports have been rising again after steel prices soared to record highs.

Overall, domestic steel mills made 1.754 million tons of steel last week, up 0.9% from 1.738 million tons the previous week but down 5.8% compared to 1.862 million tons the same time a year prior.

Nationally, steel production in 2022 totals 51.108 million tons, a 2.6% decrease over 52.485 million tons through the same period last year.

U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 80.4% through July 23 up from 80.1% at the same point in 2021, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel capacity utilization, a key metric of the industry's profitability, was 79.6% last week, down from 84.4% a year earlier and up from 78.9% a week prior.

Steel production in the southern region, which encompasses many mini-mills and rivals the Great Lakes region in output, totaled 738,000 tons last week, up from 724,000 tons the week before, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Volume in the rest of the Midwest rose to 210,000 tons, up from 205,000 tons the week prior.