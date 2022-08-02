Steel production down by 2.9% so far this year

Great Lakes steel production fell by exactly 6,000 tons for the second straight week, while steel capacity utilization dipped, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Locally, steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the south shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana, made 562,000 tons of metal in the week that ended July 30, down from 568,000 tons the previous week and 574,000 tons twk weeks earlier.

Steel mills remained below 80% capacity, a key threshold they operated at for most of last year, following the latest wave of industry consolidation, imposition of blanket tariffs of 25%, strong demand and generally favorable market conditions. Imports have been rising again after steel prices soared to record highs.

Overall, domestic steel mills made 1.727 million tons of steel last week, down 1.5% from 1.754 million tons the previous week and down 7.3% compared to 1.862 million tons the same time a year prior.

Nationally, steel production in 2022 totals 52.747 million tons, a 2.9% decrease over 54.347 million tons through the same period last year.

U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 80.2% through July 30 up from 80.1% at the same point in 2021, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel capacity utilization, a key metric of the industry's profitability, was 78.4% last week, down from 84.4% a year earlier and down from 79.6% a week prior.

Steel production in the southern region, which encompasses many mini-mills and rivals the Great Lakes region in output, totaled 728,000 tons last week, down from 7384,000 tons the week before, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Volume in the rest of the Midwest dipped to 207,000 tons, down from 210,000 tons the week prior.