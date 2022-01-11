Steel production falls locally but is up nationally

Great Lakes steel production fell by 9,000 tons last week, though steel output rose nationally, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel mills continued to operate at more than 80% capacity, as they did for most of last year following the latest wave of industry consolidation, imposition of tariffs of 25%, strong demand and generally favorable market conditions.

Locally, steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the south shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana, made 620,000 tons of metal in the week that ended Jan. 8, down from 629,000 tons the previous week.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.813 million tons of steel last week, up 1.6% from 1.785 million tons the previous week and up 4.4% compared to 1.736 million tons the same time a year prior.

Steel production so far in 2022 totals 2 million tons, a 4.2% increase over 1.984 million tons through the same period last year.

U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 82.2% through Jan. 8, up from 76.6% at the same point in 2021, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.