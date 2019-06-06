Steel production in United States shoots up by 7.3%

American steel production rose 7.3% year-over-year to 7.4 million tons in April, making it the fourth largest producer worldwide.
Steel output globally shot up to 156.7 million tons in April, up 6.4% as compared to April of 2018, despite a downturn in Europe where ArcelorMittal has been idling capacity because of weak demand and rising imports.
China again made more than 10 times as much steel than the United States and single-handedly accounted for more than half the world's steel production because of all the new mills the Chinese government has built in recent years. Chinese steel production rose 12.7% year-over-year to 85 million tons in April, according to the World Steel Association.
India was the world's second-largest steel-producing country with 8.8 million tons of steel in April, a 1.5% year-over-year increase. Japan placed third with 8.6 million tons of steel produced in April, a 0.8% increase as compared to April 2018.
The United States edged out fifth-placed South Korea, which made 6 million tons of steel in April, a 1.4% increase as compared to the same time during the previous year, according to the Brussels, Belgium-based trade association that tracks steel production in 64 countries across the globe.
In April, steel production rose by 12.6% to 1.9 million tons in Ukraine and 2.6% in Turkey to 3 million tons. Steel production fell by 5.7% to 2 million tons in Italy, 8.1% to 1.3 million tons in France, 4.4% to 1.3 million tons in Spain, and 1.9% to 2.9 million tons in Brazil.