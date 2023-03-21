Steel production rose by 10,000 tons in the Great Lakes region last week, and is up by 37,000 tons over the last three weeks, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Locally, steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the south shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana, made 557,000 tons of metal in the week that ended March 18, up from 547,000 tons the previous week.

Steel mills remained well below 80% capacity, a key threshold for financial success for the steel sector. After years of record profitability, the industry has been dealing with falling prices, increased economic uncertainty and rising import levels after tariffs were rolled back in favor of quota systems with some trading partners. The United Steelworkers union and Cleveland-Cliffs pursued new trade protections for the first time in years after a collapse in the tin market that led to the idling of tin mills, including in Gary.

Overall, domestic steel mills made 1.686 million tons of steel last week, up 0.5% from 1.677 million tons the previous week and down 1.4% compared to 1.71 million tons the same time a year prior.

Nationally, steel production in 2023 totals 18.19 million tons, a 4.7% decrease from the 19.1 million tons manufactured through the same period last year.

U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 74% through Saturday, down from 79.7% at the same point in 2022, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel capacity utilization was 75.4% last week, down from 78.7% a year earlier and up from 75% the week prior.

Steel production in the southern region, which encompasses many mini-mills and rivals the Great Lakes region in output, totaled 713,000 tons last week, up from 704,000 tons the week before, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Volume in the rest of the Midwest fell to 207,000 tons, down from 210,000 tons the week prior.