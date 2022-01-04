Steel production starts 2022 with a 9.5% increase

Great Lakes steel production fell by 7,000 tons last week as steel output also dipped nationally in the first week ending in 2022, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

In the New Year, steel mills continued to operate at more than 80% capacity, as they did for most of last year following the latest wave of industry consolidation, imposition of tariffs of 25%, strong demand and generally favorable market conditions.

Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the south shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana, made 629,000 tons of metal in the week that ended Jan. 1, down from 636,000 tons the previous week.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.785 million tons of steel last week, down 0.9% from 1.802 million tons the previous week and up 9.5% compared to 1.63 million tons the same time a year prior.

U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 80.9% through Jan. 1, up from 73.4% at the same point in 2020, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.