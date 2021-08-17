Steel production up 19.5% this year

Great Lakes steel production dipped by 3,000 tons last week, though U.S. steel mills remained at nearly 85% capacity utilization, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

National steel output is up more than 19% so far this year and more than 26% higher than at the same time last year, when steel mills sunk to just over half-capacity early in the coronavirus pandemic.

Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the South Shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana, made 638,000 tons of metal in the week that ended Aug. 14, down from 641,000 tons the previous week.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.869 million tons of steel last week, down 0.2% from 1.872 million tons the previous week, and up 26.6% compared to 1.476 million tons the same time a year prior, when the onset of the coronavirus pandemic shut down auto plants and other factories, greatly depleting the demand for steel.

So far this year, domestic steel mills in the United States have made 58.29 million tons of steel, a 19.5% increase compared to the 48.76 million tons made during the same period in 2020.