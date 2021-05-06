Steel production up 44.4% year over year after pandemic plunge

Great Lakes steel production rose by 5,000 tons last week, while U.S. steel mills remained close to 80% of capacity, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

But national steel output is up more than 44% year over year after steel mills sunk to half capacity early on in the coronavirus pandemic around this time in 2020.

Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the South Shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana, made 616,000 tons of metal in the week that ended May 1, up from 611,000 tons the previous week.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.788 million tons of steel last week, up 0.4% from 1.781 million tons the previous week, and up 44.4% as compared to 1.238 million tons the same time a year prior, when the onset of the coronavirus pandemic shut down auto plants and other factories, gutting the demand for steel.

So far this year, domestic steel mills in the United States have made 30.31 million tons of steel, a 4% increase compared to the 29.43 million tons made during the same period in 2020.

U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 77.4% through May 1, up from 73.6% at the same point in 2020, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.