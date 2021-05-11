Steel production up 55.4% year-over-year after bottoming out in pandemic

Great Lakes steel production dipped by 1,000 tons last week, while U.S. steel mills remained close to 80% of capacity, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

But national steel output is up more than 45% year over year after steel mills sunk to just over half capacity early on in the coronavirus pandemic around this time in 2020.

Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the South Shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana, made 615,000 tons of metal in the week that ended May 8, down from 616,000 tons the previous week.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.774 million tons of steel last week, down 0.8% from 1.788 million tons the previous week, but up 45.1% as compared to 1.223 million tons the same time a year prior when the onset of the coronavirus pandemic shut down auto plants and other factories, depleting the demand for steel.

So far this year, domestic steel mills in the United States have made 32 million tons of steel, a 5.7% increase compared to the 30.36 million tons made during the same period in 2020.

U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 77.4% through May 8, up from 73.7% at the same point in 2020, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.