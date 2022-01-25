 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Steel production up by 4.5% this year

  • Updated
  • 0
Steel production up by 4.5% this year

A bar of steel makes its way through the 80" hot strip mill at ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor on its way to becoming a coil of steel.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Great Lakes steel production rose by 5,000 tons last week though output fell nationally, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel mills continued to operate at more than 80% capacity, as they did for most of last year, following the latest wave of industry consolidation, imposition of tariffs of 25%, strong demand and generally favorable market conditions. 

Locally, steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the south shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana, made 634,000 tons of metal in the week that ended Jan. 22, up from 629,000 tons the previous week.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.803 million tons of steel last week, down 1.6% from 1.833 million tons the previous week and up 3.9% compared to 1.736 million tons the same time a year prior.

Steel production so far in 2022 totals 5.7 million tons, a 4.5% increase over 5.45 million tons through the same period last year.

People are also reading…

U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 82.5% through Jan. 22, up from 76.6% at the same point in 2021, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel capacity utilization, a key metric of the industry's profitability, was 81.9% last week, up from 76.6% a year earlier and 83.2% a year prior.

Steel production in the southern region, a wide geographic swath that encompasses many mini-mills and rivals the Great Lakes region in output, totaled 720,000 tons last week, down from 742,000 tons the week before, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. Volume in the rest of the Midwest fell to 201,000 tons, down from 209,000 tons the week prior.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How George Floyd's Murder Changed the Boardroom

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts