Steel production up more than 20% in 2021

Great Lakes steel production dipped by 1,000 tons last week, while U.S. steel mills remained at nearly 85% capacity utilization, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

National steel output is more than 21% higher than at the same time last year, when steel mills sunk to just over half-capacity early in the coronavirus pandemic. With strong demand and soaring prices, the mills have been operating at more than 80% capacity this year.

Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the south shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana, made 649,000 tons of metal in the week that ended Oct. 2, down from 650,000 tons the previous week.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.872 million tons of steel last week, down 0.4% from 1.88 million tons the previous week, and up 21.6% compared to 1.54 million tons the same time a year prior, when the onset of the coronavirus pandemic shut down auto plants and other factories, greatly depleting the demand for steel.

So far this year, domestic steel mills in the United States have made 71.4 million tons of steel, a 20.3% increase compared to the 59.38 million tons made during the same period in 2020.