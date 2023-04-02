Historians like Archibald McKinlay, Timothy H. Ball and Richard Dorsen have recorded the story of the Calumet Region as it evolved from a wintry marshland off Lake Michigan to an industrial powerhouse to a robust and diverse metropolitan area just outside one of the country's biggest cities.

But few have been as prolific in chronicling Northwest Indiana history as James Lane. The professor emeritus at Indiana University Northwest recently released a new edition of Steel Shavings, a book-length annual magazine he's been putting out about the Region's social history since 1975.

Lane has published 52 editions of Steel Shavings, which is widely available in local public libraries. It features oral histories, IUN student research and writings from his blog. The long-running publication blends history, major news events and Lane's experiences living in the Region.

"The original idea was to publish student work, mainly family histories," he said. "Most of our students back in the early 1970s were the children of steelworkers or had steelworkers in the family. Most talked about the immigrant experience, as most of the students were second-generation, first-generation or third-generation immigrants."

Lane and another professor founded Steel Shavings after Lane was hired at IUN as an urban historian. They put out the first three volumes, then the other professor moved on to other pursuits. Lane put out the next 49 editions himself.

Special issues have covered periods like the Great Depression, the home front during World War II, the 1950s, the 1960s, 1990s and the 2000s. It's grown more ambitious in scope, and not just because of its longevity.

"It's always usually featured an oral history component and student work," Lane said. "But it's ballooned from 40 pages to 320 pages over the past few decades."

Lane's journal explores life in Gary and the Calumet Region, such as the history of local bowling leagues. He played in the sheet and tin leagues with local steelworkers and interviewed fellow bowlers, many of whom had retired from the mills. He's interviewed bridge players, Black Lives Matter marchers and many others from all walks of life across Northwest Indiana.

Typically, he weaves in local art and literature, such as poetry from IUN's literary journal, Spirits. The new edition, for instance, features the work of Gary artist Corey Hagelberg on its cover.

Lane, who lives in Chesterton, often emphasizes Gary in Steel Shavings, but he has done special issues, like one dedicated to the history of Cedar Lake. Over the decades, he's chronicled everything from car culture to discrimination against female steelworkers to the election of Richard Hatcher as one of the nation's first African-American mayors of a major city.

"It sometimes talks about what's going on at Valparaiso University," he said. "I try to cover the whole history of the Calumet Region."

Steel Shavings has become more personal since he started keeping a journal after he was rattled by a home invasion.

"I kept the journal for my own mental health," he said. "It was to document what I'm doing as a teacher and a researcher. After I retired, it had more of my own work but I still try to showcase student work in there."

He thought about passing it over to someone else after Volume 40 when he was retiring as a full-time professor, but has kept chugging away.

"I think I have two legacies. The Calumet Regional Archives I founded and my books," he said. "My primary intellectual interest has been in putting out Steel Shavings."

Lane also has written books like "City of the Century" and edited books like "Forging a Community: The Latino Experience in Northwest Indiana, 1919-1975." He views Steel Shavings as a calling and a key resource for future historians.

"I've always sort of believed in contemporary history. I've believed in recent history. It's a first draft of history."

Studs Terkel was a big influence.

As with the Pulitzer Prize-winning writer, radio host and oral historian who devoted himself to sharing the stories of the common man, Lane is inspired to get people's stories down so they're not forgotten.

"In the plague year, I was writing about what the Region was doing through the pandemic," he said. "How quickly people forgot the Spanish flu in 1918 and 1919. It was a horrible tragedy but people wanted to forget. People want to forget the pandemic. But the history books will capture how lives changed.

"This is the first draft of history without making sweeping conclusions. I write dispassionately about this period so historians looking back at the past can go to firsthand accounts like mine and the contributors."

Social history was dismissed when Lane was a graduate student at the University of Hawaii and the University of Maryland, where he received his doctorate. It was viewed as a fad.

But over the years, it's come to be reevaluated by the profession, Lane said.

"In the 1960s, it was disparaged as pots-and-pans history that might address what the housewife was doing in the kitchen. Now that's women's history. It's become a fertile ground for research."

Lane has always been interested in writing history for the masses, at one point writing a column for the Gary Post-Tribune. He's writing in Steel Shavings about Mount Baldy, the fight over the Bailly Nuclear Power Plant proposal and Eddie "Oil Can" Sadlowski's upstart populist campaign to reform the United Steelworkers union.

He's long felt that the Midwest is underrepresented in many broader historical accounts.

"I love environmental history," he said. "There's a lot of steelworker history, labor history and urban history over the vicissitudes of Gary. I think it's vital that people today know more about the past. Many students wish they knew more about their grandparents. In such a rich ethnic area, the heritage needs to be represented by carrying down family stories, if nothing else."

Over the years, he often tasked IUN students with gathering stories from family members.

"They would ask Granny or Great-granny how they got here and what the old country was like," he said. "What I found is, there was almost one person in every family who was the storyteller."

Lane is a Pennsylvania native who earned his Ph.D. in the 1970s at a time when historian jobs were drying up. Many of his fellow graduates couldn't find jobs in academia and ended up serving as historians in Congress or for other employers.

One of the history professors at IUN was a fellow graduate of the University of Maryland and brought Lane on. He took to Gary right away.

"Some come to IUN seeing it as a stepping stone to a better job," he said. "But as an urban historian, there aren't that many places to study. When I came to Gary, it was 64 years old. You could research the whole history. It was kind of a small town where you could get to know the mayor, which you couldn't do in Chicago or Philadelphia. I met Richard Hatcher at an antiwar rally."

Lane also loved teaching there and the diversity of nontraditional students, who typically ranged from 25 to 28 years old when he started. He hailed from a suburban background and was fascinated by the blue-collar community in a steel mill town.

"In 1970 everybody had someone in the mill, whether a parent or a family member got their livelihood there. The unions were strong then, not so much now. They had a big strike in 1959, but by the time they were locked out in 1986 and 1987, they were trying to barely hold on to what they had won over the years. It was a fight. The Region had such a blue-collar flavor back then."

Gary was a microcosm for society as a whole.

"I studied Gary and the rise and fall of industrialization, the heavy industry that was followed by highways and suburban malls as the nation suburbanized," he said. "It was always fascinating how the rest of the Region connected to Gary. At the beginning of the 20th century, streetcars and trains crisscrossed all over the South Shore, and Gary was a regional hub. It was where farmers from Porter County came to work when the economy was depressed in the 1920s and 1930s so they could keep their heads above water."

Once touted as the City of the Century, the U.S. Steel company town suffered a number of setbacks over the years, including white flight, middle-class Black fight and the push to gut public schools by shifting public money to charter and parochial schools, Lane said.

"We've always been a Hoosier stepchild. Gary's had an absentee landlord who never lived here. U.S. Steel's always been based in Pittsburgh and their giving goes largely to museums there and elsewhere. They've been trying to build a steel museum in Gary for years, but U.S. Steel doesn't help and nothing ever happens."

But he thinks attitudes have been shifting in recent years.

"People long ago moved to the suburbs south of U.S. 30, but I think more people are seeing that the health of the whole Region depends on the health of the industrial cities, and the whole Region is connected. It's not Gary against the world. It's one Region."

Lane considers Northwest Indiana his "intellectual home." In Steel Shavings, he seeks to connect what's going on in the Region at any given time with what's going on in the state, nation and world.

His favorite issues include Lake Michigan and the Northwest Indiana Duneland, which covers history and folklore along the Indiana Dunes. His students tracked down stories of boating accidents, long-ago shipwrecks and remote beaches where teens went to tryst.

He's also proud of the 1990s volume.

"It has a lot of stories from 18- and 19-year-olds about how they were adjusting to life when they first came to IUN," he said. "They were writing about Kurt Cobain's suicide, how close they came to suicide themselves, cutting themselves and the whole goth movement. It really captures for future historians what life was like as a teenager then. A thousand years from now, when hardly anything is left, it would be evidence of what life was like in the 1990s.

"Steel Shavings has gotten around, even to Penn State's library. I hope it's a rough draft that historians come across in the future when looking for accounts of what it was like then."